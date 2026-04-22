Major Prediction Market Reveals US Politicians Were Caught Betting on Their Own Elections

Kalshi, one of the leading prediction markets in the budding industry, announced this week it caught three U.S. congressional candidates trading on their own elections.

In a statement released Wednesday, Kalshi revealed that the three candidates — one running for Senate and two running for the House — traded in markets related to their own races. One of those cases involved the Democratic primary for the 2nd District of Minnesota.

The statement read:

Our systems alerted us to a candidate in the Democratic Primary for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District who had traded a small amount on the outcome of his own election. After running its investigation, the surveillance team used internal information obtained from the trader and open source intelligence to confirm that the identity of the trader was the same as the candidate. The candidate was then alerted to the rule violation and quickly negotiated a settlement. As part of that settlement, he acknowledged that the trading activity violated Kalshi exchange rules, agreed to pay a fine of $539.85, and to a suspension from Kalshi for a period of 5 years.

In the Republican primary for Texas’s 21st District, a candidate reportedly placed a “slightly larger amount” on the outcome of his election. He was fined $748.20, and was also handed a five-year suspension.

The third case involved the Democratic primary for Virginia’s Senate race, where incumbent Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is all but certain to prevail. In that one, the candidate effectively bet on themselves becoming a candidate before they officially announced their run for office.

The statement continued:

We found a candidate for the Democratic Primary for Virginia’s U.S. Senate election who traded in two markets related to his campaign. The first was a market on individuals who would run for public office in 2026. This person placed a trade on himself in this market. Then, once the trader announced himself as a candidate for the Democratic Primary election for Virginia U.S. Senate, he again traded on his own candidacy.

That candidate was fined more than $6,2000 in addition to a five-year suspension from Kalshi.

“Regardless of the size of a trade,” Kalshi said in the statement, “political candidates who can influence a market based on whether they stay in or out of a race violate our rules. No matter how small the size of the trade, any trade that is found to have violated our exchange rules will be punished.”

Kalshi has seen its presence grow in the world of politics. Over the last few months, both CNN and The Associated Press announced partnerships with the prediction market, with Kalshi prediction odds becoming a fixture of segments led by CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten.

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