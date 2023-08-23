Trump Campaign Slams Fox News Anchors In Rant Claiming He Has ‘Already Won’ Debate He’s Skipping

Ex-President Donald Trump’s campaign slammed Fox News anchors in a rant claiming he’s “already won” the first GOP primary debate — which he is skipping.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier and fellow Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum have been on a bit of a media tour to promote the debate they’re co-moderating Wednesday night on Fox — which will not feature Trump, who says he’s skipping the debate to do Carlson’s Twitter/X show.

Trump is also expected to surrender Thursday in what many see as an attempt at counterprogramming the debate on Fox News.

But none of that has stopped Trump’s campaign from declaring victory in a contest he isn’t even showing up for. In a lengthy statement paid for by Trump’s campaign, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Chris LaCivita went right after the Fox News moderators:

President Trump has already won this evening’s debate because everything is going to be about him. Only President Trump has the policy ideas, the fortitude, and the polling to go head-to-head with Crooked Joe Biden in the general election. Republican voters recognize this, hence President Trump’s 62-16 lead in the GOP primary. You should also expect the Fox hosts to show an unnatural obsession with President Trump tonight, asking other Republican candidates over and over to react to President Trump’s policy positions. In fact, we will be tallying the number of times President Trump’s name is brought up, and his total ‘speaking time,’ even though he is not in attendance.

It goes on like that for several more paragraphs, with a conclusion that could be viewed as a not-so-subtle inducement for some candidates to lay off attacking Trump.

“In fact, tonight’s Republican undercard event really shouldn’t even be called a debate, but rather an audition to be a part of President Trump’s team in his second term,” LaCivita wrote.

The debate begins at 9 pm on Fox News, while Trump can be seen on X — formerly known as Twitter — and jail tomorrow morning.

