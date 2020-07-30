Fox News’ Chris Stirewalt said Thursday President Donald Trump’s comment about moving the 2020 election date was “a tactical error” that showed weakness.

“On one hand, you don’t take it [either] seriously nor literally,” Stirewalt said. “It’s just flummery. He’s either trying to provoke a reaction or trying sow doubt about the outcome.”

“On the other hand, we staged elections during the Civil War,” Stirewalt pointed out. “Abraham Lincoln was reelected during the Civil War. We have staged elections during the second World War. We have staged elections during other pandemics. We have done it all. And the idea for an incumbent to suggest that we would delay an election now while he is in power is totally out of character with all of his predecessors and it is a sort of fragrant and flagrant expression of his current weakness. A person who is in a strong position would never, never, suggest anything like that. So Trump may be making a tactical error here by further telegraphing his weak position in the polls and his weak position for reelection.”

Trump wrote a message on Twitter Thursday that was widely interpreted as a suggestion that he was interested in moving the election date.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump wrote. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Watch above via Fox News.

