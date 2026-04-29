His ears were burning.

President Donald Trump cast a spotlight on his NASA chief’s “beautiful ears” in an uncomfortable moment in the Oval Office on Wednesday as he appeared with the Artemis II crew.

When a reporter asked if he was considering moving NASA’s headquarters when its Washington, D.C., lease runs out, Trump kicked the question to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, asking if he had heard the query “with those beautiful ears.”

“Well, the best man to tell you that is a man standing right over here,” Trump said. “You heard that question with those beautiful ears of yours?”

Trump added, “He’s got great hearing. You know, he’s got super hearing.”

“Trick of the trade, sir,” Isaacman said to the commander in chief with what appeared to be nervous laughter.

The moment did not go unnoticed by some journalists in the room, like Washington Post reporter John Hudson, who later posted to X: “Can’t believe that just happened.”

can't believe that just happened: Trump got a NASA question and deferred to NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, saying "the best man to tell you that is the man sitting right over here. You heard that question with those beautiful ears of yours … He's got super hearing" pic.twitter.com/Gw5Eakwhpq — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) April 29, 2026

In the same Oval Office presser, Trump said former FBI Director James Comey “probably” threatened his life as a new indictment alleges, and called a Wednesday Supreme Court voting rights decision “the kind of ruling I like.”

Watch above via CNN.

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