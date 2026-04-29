‘That Means Kill ‘Em!’ Trump Insists Comey’s ’86 47′ Post ‘Probably’ Threatened His Life

President Donald Trump insisted that the Instagram post for which former FBI director James Comey has been indicted “probably” constituted a threat to his life during a Wednesday afternoon Oval Office Q&A.

Comey was indicted on Tuesday over a post that included a picture of seashells arranged on the beach to read, “86 47,” as well as the caption, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” He has been charged with “knowingly and willfully made a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States,” according to a Department of Justice press release.

On Wednesday, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump if he genuinely believed the post endangered his well-being:

COLLINS: You were talking about how busy you were this morning, James Comey was in court, he self-surrendered. He’s now been charged a second time, this time over a social media post with seashells that said “86 47.” Do you really think that he was endangering your life or threatening your life with that post? TRUMP: Well, if anybody knows anything about crime, they know 86, you know what eighty-, it’s a mob term for kill them, you know? You ever see the movies? “86’em,” the mobster says to one of his wonderful associates. “86’em,” that means kill’em! It’s-, I think of it as a mob term, I don’t know, people think of as something having to do with disappearing, but the mob uses that term to say when they want to kill somebody they say, “86 the son of a gun.” I’m trying to keep the language nice and clear — they don’t use that term, son of a gun — they use another term. But that’s a mob term for kill’em. COLLINS: But do you really think your life was in danger? TRUMP: Probably, I don’t know, you know, based on what I’m seeing out there, yeah. The people like Comey have created tremendous danger, I think, for politicians and others. You know, Comey is a dirty cop, he’s a very dirty cop. He cheated on the elections, he tried to help Hillary Clinton, as you know. He dismissed a lot of things that he should have proceeded with, that I wasn’t involved, but he should have proceeded with. No, he’s a dirty cop. He’s a crooked man.

Watch above via Fox News.

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