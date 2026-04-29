‘That is Staggering!’ CNN Anchor Blown Away By Disastrous Trump Inflation Poll

CNN anchor John Berman was blown away when CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten delivered disastrous polling news for President Donald Trump on inflation, calling the numbers “staggering!”

Aside from the occasional outlier — like the “100 percent” MAGA poll that Trump bragged long and hard about — Enten has been showering the president with an escalating series of bad polls for most of the second term.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, Enten took the president’s already-deadly negative 49-point net approval on inflation and twisted the knife by noting it was worse than those of former Presidents Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter:

JOHN BERMAN: If inflation is so important as an issue, as a political issue, how do they think the president is doing on it?

HARRY ENTEN: Yes, it is the number one issue. The number one issue. It’s the number one financial issue.

It’s the number one issue folks saying it’s facing their families right now. And Donald John Trump is in the worst position he has ever been on inflation.

And more than that, these are the worst numbers I’ve ever seen for any president. I mean, just look at this. Look at this.

According to Ipsos — look at this — net approval rating on inflation. We got the latest poll out. He’s 49 points underwater.

That means that 49 percent more of the public disapproved than the proof of the job he’s doing. I went back. You remember Joe Biden inflation absolutely crushed his presidency, but at his worst, according to Ipsos, he was just 43 points underwater.

So Trump is lower now on inflation than Joe Biden ever was, according to Ipsos. And I will note that the inflation rate right now is only about a third as it was back in June of 2022. Yet Trump’s numbers are significantly worse than Biden’s ever were.

BERMAN: Even though inflation was like a nine percent this month, they still think Trump is doing a worse job on it than Biden ever was.

ENTEN: Correct.

BERMAN: That is staggering! OK, so when you think of presidents in inflation, the one that comes to mind is Jimmy Carter. That was when inflation was really stratospheric. So how does Trump compare to Carter on those numbers?

ENTEN: Yes, these are really stunning numbers right here! But what about James Earl Carter? Right.

You think of inflation as Johnny B. was talking about. You think about inflation seeking presidencies, you think of Jimmy Carter.

But just look here. OK, if we look right now at — we’re talking about net approvals on inflation, this number should actually be 46 percent, minus 46. And if you look at this, though, even if I raise it a little bit and I correct my error right here, live on air, we’re talking about minus 46 points versus minus 49 points.

Donald Trump is in worse position on inflation than Jimmy Carter was when, of course, Carter then got blown out by Ronald Reagan back in 1980.