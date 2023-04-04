Trump Critic Mitt Romney Blasts Bragg Prosecution as ‘Dangerous Precedent’

Former GOP presidential candidate and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) tore into Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling the charges a “dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents.”

Romney issued a statement following the court unsealing Trump’s indictment on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

“I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office,” Romney’s statement began, noting the Utah Republican has been a longtime critic of the former president.

“Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda. No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law,” Romney argued, adding:

The prosecutor’s overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public’s faith in our justice system. The charges and evidence will be duly considered and the outcome decided by a jury with an obligation to fulfill its responsibility with the utmost care and impartiality. The American voters will ultimately render their own judgment on the former President’s political future. Finally, it is also incumbent on all elected leaders to discourage violence and anger in response to this situation.

