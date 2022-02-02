Less than an hour after the shocking resignation of CNN chief Jeff Zucker, former President Donald Trump is already celebrating the professional demise of his longtime frenemy.

In a statement, the former president danced on the professional grave of the executive under whom he worked at NBC during his tenure as host of The Apprentice.

“Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else,” Trump said. “Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World. Jeff Zucker is gone—congratulations to all!”

Zucker and Trump’s rivalry escalated during the 2016 presidential campaign. For a time, Trump was a regular on the network, and his rallies were covered breathlessly by CNN. But Trump soon became disillusioned with CNN’s coverage of him, and soured on Zucker to the point where he regularly targeted the network, and its-then corporate parent AT&T.

