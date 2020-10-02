President Donald Trump declared that the “end of the pandemic is in sight” during a virtual address to New York City’s Al Smith dinner, contradicting his own White House coronavirus task force, just hours before announcing that he and the First Lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Through advances in treatment we have reduced the fatality rate by 85 per cent since just April,” Trump said at the annual dinner, held virtually this year due to the pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

“We’re on track to develop and distribute our vaccine before the end of the year, and maybe substantially before. And I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight,” he said. “And next year will be one of the greatest years in the history of our country.”

Watch the video above, via PBS News Hour. The relevant portion begins at the 27:30 mark.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]