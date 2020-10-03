Trump Doctors Hold Confounding Presser, Insist He’s ‘Doing Great’ Minutes Before WH Report of ‘Very Concerning Vitals’

President Donald Trump’s medical team says he’s “doing great” after being admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday night — a comment which stands in stark contrast with a statement provided by the White House minutes later which said that the president’s vitals are “very concerning.”

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday morning, the president’s medical team provided an update on his condition which presented as many questions as answers. Notably, Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, presented a timeline for president’s diagnosis which stands in stark contrast to what was previously reported by the White House.

“Just 72 hours into the diagnosis now,” Conley said. “The first week of covid — and particularly, the first 7 to 10 days — are the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness. At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made.”

The president’s diagnosis was made public shortly after midnight on Friday — roughly 36 hours ago. A positive 72 hours ago would mean that he knew about his diagnosis on Wednesday morning and made numerous public appearances afterwards.

A White House official (via Seung Min Kim of the Washington Post) said that Conley misspoke, and that he meant to say three days, not 72 hours. The White House maintains that Trump tested positive late Thursday night.

A White House official clears up timeline from Walter Reed newser: Conley meant to say it’s “Day 3” of the diagnosis, NOT 72 hours. Trump’s diagnosis was Thursday night. Regeneron was administered two days ago, not 48 hours ago. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 3, 2020

Conley also said, “We remain cautiously optimistic, but he is doing great.”

That runs counter to a statement from the White House press pool. “A source familiar with the president’s health” who was not officially identified gave a dire assessment of Trump’s condition.

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning,” the source said. “And the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

Though the source was not officially named, pool cameras caught White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asking to speak to pool reporters off the record.

