Trump Fan At Doral Tells CNN ‘We Don’t Even Care If He’s Going To Be In Jail’ — She’ll Still Vote For Trump

CNN’s Randi Kaye interviewed several Trump fans outside his Doral resort hours before ex-President Donald Trump’s arraignment — including one who said she’ll vote for Trump even if he’s in jail.

Kaye has been reporting live from Doral ahead of Trump’s first appearance in court on 37 counts related to violations of the Espionage Act, which is set for Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Kaye described Trump’s mood Monday night as “upbeat,” and described a chaotic scene outside Doral Tuesday morning between Trump supporters and protesters and police.

She also played tape of some street interviews with Trump fans who decried “tyranny” and vowed to vote for Trump no matter what — including if he’s imprisoned:

RANDI KAYE: Phil, he was he arrived at the at the Doral Resort here behind us at about 3:30 in the afternoon. He seemed a little bit somber earlier in the day, just quickly waved to supporters before disappearing with his son Eric and some of his legal team. But then later at about 7 p.m., we have some video of him when he came down to the lobby last night to go to dinner at the main restaurant. He seemed much more upbeat, cheery. In fact, people were yelling to him. Some of his supporters were in the lobby yelling to him, We support you, you’re going to win. We’re behind you. He gave a thumbs up, then went inside and actually stopped to take some pictures with people who had requested that in the restaurant where he then later dined with his son, Eric, and some of his legal team for a couple of hours. So he had some supporters inside. The mood seemed to be pretty upbeat, considering what an important day it is for him today. There were also many of supporters outside. They were clashing with some of the protesters. Police had to separate them at times. There was even one man dressed in a prison jumpsuit carrying a ball and chain. But here is what some of his supporters had to say out here. JOSH FULFER, TRUMP SUPPORTER: I think it’s absolute tyranny. That’s what, that’s what it is out here. It’s tyranny. That’s what we’re seeing from the Biden system and from the DOJ, just keeps getting worse. LINDA CATALINA, TRUMP SUPPORTER: We don’t even care if he’s going to be in jail and we have to write him in. You know, to a lot of us it’s like Trump or nothing. Like we’re not even looking at DeSantis as the second option. We’re not looking at anybody else as a second option. RANDI KAYE: So the former president is waking up here at his Doral resort. There is plenty of security sharpshooters, you name it, lots of security here at the premises and then also outside the gates. He’s expected to leave here about 1:30 or so this afternoon. It’s about a 25-minute drive to the federal courthouse. Of course there will be plenty of security there. One major concern is any type of call to action. They certainly don’t want another January 6 on their hands. So they’re taking all precautions, not only here at Doral, Phil, but also at that Miami federal courthouse.

