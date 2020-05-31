President Donald Trump accused the “FAKE NEWS” of trying to foment “hatred and anarchy” amid the ongoing protests and riots around the country.

People have taken to the streets in recent days following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There have been riots in several major U.S. cities and journalists have been assaulted and attacked and even arrested as they’ve tried to cover the news.

Sunday afternoon, Trump commended how Minneapolis handled “Radical Left Anarchists” the previous night:

Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

The president went on to say that the U.S. will “be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization”:

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Trump also got in yet another shot at the “FAKE NEWS,” saying the “Lamestream Media” is trying to “foment hatred and anarchy”:

The Lamestream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy. As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to GREATNESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

