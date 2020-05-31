comScore

Trump Goes After ‘FAKE NEWS’ Amid Protests, Riots: They’re Trying to ‘Foment Hatred and Anarchy’

By Josh FeldmanMay 31st, 2020, 12:52 pm
President Donald Trump accused the “FAKE NEWS” of trying to foment “hatred and anarchy” amid the ongoing protests and riots around the country.

People have taken to the streets in recent days following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There have been riots in several major U.S. cities and journalists have been assaulted and attacked and even arrested as they’ve tried to cover the news.

Sunday afternoon, Trump commended how Minneapolis handled “Radical Left Anarchists” the previous night:

The president went on to say that the U.S. will “be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization”:

Trump also got in yet another shot at the “FAKE NEWS,” saying the “Lamestream Media” is trying to “foment hatred and anarchy”:

