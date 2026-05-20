Trump’s Revenge Tour Against Republicans Is Turning Into a Series of ‘Self-Owns’ That Could Stall His Agenda: Report

President Donald Trump’s revenge tour against dissidents in the Republican Party is turning into a series of “self-owns” which could stall his agenda, according to a new report.

Politico reported on Wednesday that Trump’s “revenge tour” was “increasingly imperiling” his midterm agenda in Congress, freeing his enemies in the Republican Party to vote against his agenda even more, after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) were defeated by Trump-backed primary challengers.

The news outlet noted that in a single day, after being defeated in his primary, Cassidy – now “unchained” for the rest of his term until January – “joined Democrats to become the 50th yes vote on a war powers resolution, opposed Trump’s ballroom funding in reconciliation and called Trump’s freshly picked [Ken] Paxton a ‘felon.'”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) noted on Tuesday that “even though Bill Cassidy lost his primary, he is still a voting member of the Senate until January… So the president may have just opened some opportunities for people.”

Defeated in his own primary by a Trump-backed challenger this week, Massie will similarly be unrestrained for the rest of his term, while Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) may also become a thorn in Trump’s side after the president endorsed his primary challenger,Paxton.

“Those so-called victories over the last couple weeks are just a mirage. They are self-owns,” an unnamed senior Senate Republican operative told Politico. “We’re not actually beating Democrats, and we’re not actually advancing legislation. Instead, gas is up 45% due to our actions and the President’s decision to go to war with Iran. He’s focused on the ballroom. He’s announced a $1.8 billion restitution fund with zero details or congressional authority to do so. It just is crazy.”

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