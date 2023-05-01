Trump Happily Shares CNN Polling Analysis On DeSantis’s Numbers Sinking to RFK Jr.’s Level

Former President Donald Trump shared a polling analysis from CNN on Sunday, the very network he has long derided as “fake news” and even gone so far as to label the “enemy of the people.”

Despite his long and concerning attacks on the network, Trump found a message he clearly liked in Harry Enten’s Sunday analysis titled, “How bad is it for Ron DeSantis? He’s polling at RFK Jr.’s level.”

Trump has been on the attack against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in recent months as DeSantis is widely believed to be prepping to challenge Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and Trump has been working to bring DeSantis down before he even announces.

Enten’s analysis was based on recent Fox News polling, which found DeSantis’s numbers continuing to sink:

Things have gotten so bad for DeSantis that a recent Fox News poll shows him at 21% – comparable with the 19% that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has pushed debunked conspiracy theories about vaccine safety, is receiving on the Democratic side. DeSantis was at 28% in Fox’s February poll, 15 points behind Trump. The Florida governor’s support has dropped in the two Fox polls published since, and he now trails the former president by 32 points.

Trump enjoyed the analysis and the framing of the article so much that he shared it with his 5.2 million Truth Social followers without comment. Comically, in early April, Trump shared a post to his same followers bashing Fox News for reporting on CNN polling, writing:

Why is FoxNews using Fake News CNN POLLS? Because they are Fake, even though I am leading by a lot, but not nearly as good as other polls. Leading Biden by 9 points, leading Social Security cutting DeSanctimonious by 35 points. MAGA!

