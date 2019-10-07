comScore

‘A Grave Mistake’: Top Conservatives Line Up to Absolutely Bury Trump for Syria Pullout

By Ken MeyerOct 7th, 2019, 10:40 am

Photo via Nicholas Kahm/Getty Images

A number of prominent GOP voices are slamming President Donald Trump’s announcement that America will withdraw troops from Syria and approve a Turkish military campaign that will endanger the U.S.’ Kurdish allies.

The White House said in a statement that Trump told Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, that he’s on board with a Turkish military operation in Northern Syria where American forces shall not be involved. The statement says Turkey will also assume responsibility for all ISIS fighters captured in the region, even though a large number of them have been detained by Kurdish militias. The Turkish government views these Kurdish forces as terrorists despite the assistance they’ve provided to America’s anti-ISIS campaigns.

Critics have called the announcement a betrayal of trust to America’s allies in the Middle East, and several right-wing figures are also ripping Trump for this:

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also tweeted against the pullout, as a supplement to his Fox & Friends interview where he called the move “shortsighted and irresponsible.”

Fox News host Brit Hume also condemned Trump by referring to Brett McGurk, the former American anti-ISIS coalition envoy who slammed the news in a blistering statement.

