A panel on Fox News’ Outnumbered showed little dissent in condemning President Donald Trump’s move to pull troops out of northern Syria and essentially abandon Kurdish allies.

“We’re completely abandoning them to die,” co-host Kennedy said during the discussion Monday. “They could absolutely be slaughtered. This is unconscionable. This is so unacceptable.”

Guest host Brian Kilmeade, who also trashed Trump’s decision earlier in the morning on Fox & Friends, said “they’ve already wrecked their camps because they were told the U.S. and Turks were going to patrol that region. Now they are unprotected, all alone in that area.”

“This is allies in our area, and future ally saying, ‘Would it pay off ever stay with America when we do this?'” Kilmeade continued, going on to argue captured ISIS fighters will probably be released and regroup.

“Why do you think the military officials are so surprised by this?” Harris Faulkner asked.

“Because they never thought something so ill-advised would be done by a president who has so much respect among military men and women,” Kilmeade responded.

Co-host Jessica Tarlov also noted a number of non-interventionists are even condemning the move.

“I’ve seen pictures circulating of Kurdish fighters. They wear our flag on their uniform. They are one with us. You’re completely right, it’s abandonment,” she said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com