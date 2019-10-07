Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade called out President Donald Trump for his shock announcement that the United States would be withdrawing troops from Northern Syria to allow for a “long-planned” Turkish military operation in the region.

Trump issued the statement late Sunday night, after a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announcing the endorsement of the operation that would wipe out U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in the region. The Kurdish forces are deemed a terrorist group by Turkey, but have been instrumental in the U.S. fight against ISIS.

Brett McGurk, Trump’s former special envoy on ISIS, slammed the decision on Twitter, writing that Trump’s statement “demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of anything happening on the ground.”

“What a disaster,” Brian Kilmeade fumed on Fox & Friends. “The president’s statement, through Stephanie Grisham, is that we’ve defeated the caliphate, the caliphate’s destroyed — we would not have done that without the Kurds, who did all of our fighting.”

“The reason our casualties were so low is because the Kurds did all the fighting. Now we’re saying ‘Okay Turks, go wipe them out. Or force them out.’ What kind of message is that to the next ally that wants to side with us?” Kilmeade asked.

The Fox host also took aim at Trump’s false claim that the U.S. is holding ISIS fighters — fighters that under his new plan will be handed over to Turkey.

“Meanwhile we’re taking Sunni prisoners and giving them to Sunni Turkey, who has been nothing but irresponsible,” Kilmeade said. “A disastrous series of events. I hope the president will reconsider this.”

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy offered a limp defense of the move: “I think the president is doing exactly what he wants to, because he’s made from the get-go very clear his campaign promise –”

“To release ISIS fighters?” Kilmeade interjected.

“…To end wars with other countries,” Doocy said.

“Abandon our allies? That’s a campaign promise? Abandon the people that got the caliphate destroyed?” Kilmeade continued.

“I think when people find out that somebody else is willing to take over the fight against ISIS, they’re going to be okay with that,” Doocy said.

“Turkey is not going to fight ISIS!” Kilmeade shot back. “And wipe out the Kurds? Are you kidding me?! Again we are abandoning our most loyal allies who did all our fighting. All we did was arm them, and they did all the work. Now we say good luck. Good luck surviving.”

“Welp, it looks like that’s the tack the White House is going to take,” Doocy concluded.

“Disaster,” Kilmeade said.

Trump previously announced last December that he would be withdrawing all troops from Syria, a move that was eventually reversed after a widespread backlash.

