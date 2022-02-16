Former President Donald Trump latched on to right-wing media reporting on the recent Durham filing to claim Wednesday that “Democrats breaking into the White House and my New York City apartment” was “another way to undermine the upcoming 2020 Election.”

In a pair of statements sent out on Wednesday night, the former president continued to push allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, despite dozens of investigations and court cases finding the election was not fraudulent.

Trump has previously called the latest news out of special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the FBI probe into Russian collusion allegations “far greater” than Watergate. On Saturday Trump said, “in a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death.”

The Durham investigation has so far not alleged any spying. Durham’s findings and court filings claim that a Clinton-linked lawyer obtained non-public data from the White House and Trump’s servers – albeit not in an illegal manner.

The lawyer in question, Michael Sussmann, was charged last year by Durham with lying to the FBI. As Insider explains, the charges stem from Sussman “trying to get the FBI to investigate an allegation that the Trump campaign used a secret email server to communicate with Russia’s Alfa Bank during the 2016 campaign. The FBI has not uncovered any evidence of such a connection.”

Recent reporting on the Durham investigation has alleged a far greater conspiracy, with headlines like, “Trump Really Was Spied On” – a recent Wall Street Journal editorial.

Trump has now taken the allegations even further, connecting them to his roundly debunked allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election:

Much of the now-uncovered espionage campaign of the Democrats breaking into the White House and my New York City apartment, took place after the 2016 Election as yet another way to undermine the upcoming 2020 Election. This spying into the Oval Office continued for a long period of time and further served to undermine and discredit the 2020 Election, along with massive ballot harvesting, phantom voters, and so many other things that made the Election a sham. The voting numbers were big and determinative!

He followed that up with a second statement on Wednesday:

Why isn’t the media asking who gave Crooked Hillary Clinton’s “plumbers” their orders? With Watergate it was the coverup that turned out to be the far bigger crime. With Hillarygate it is the Mainstream Media Coverup that is almost as big of a crime as the act of treasonous espionage itself. It is showing the world why our media is truly the enemy of the people!

