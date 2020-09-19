Trump Makes it Official: Will Seek Confirmation of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Replacement ‘Without Delay!’

President Donald Trump on Saturday ended the speculation about whether he would insist on filling the Supreme Court vacancy left by the tragic passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg less than 24 hours ago.

In a mid-morning tweet, the president said that his administration and party were “put in this position of power and importance” to make these kinds of decisions. He said the selection of a Supreme Court nominee is has “long been considered” the most important of those decisions and that, therefore, he has an obligation to act “without delay.”

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Republican Senator Ted Cruz on Friday night offered his novel case for moving before election day when speaking with Fox’s Sean Hannity. Cruz argued that it’s paramount the court not be a 4-4 court if and when the November election results are contested and challenged in court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in his statement on the passing of Justice Ginsburg that “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” in anticipation of a quick effort to replace her.

