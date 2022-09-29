Trump Ran Wild Chasing Down a Suspected WH Leaker, Citing a Name He Got From ‘Very Trusted Source’ Sean Hannity: Report

Donald Trump, as president, reportedly ran wild chasing down a suspected White House leaker, citing a name he got from Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, whom he called a “very trusted source.”

CNN media correspondent Oliver Darcy reported, on Wednesday, excerpts of New York Times senior political reporter and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

According to Darcy, “Hannity called Trump ‘to share a rumor spreading online, initially promoted by the far-right media personality Mike Cernovich,’ about who had leaked a story to The Washington Post.” Darcy did not specify what was the Post story.

“Trump ordered then-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to find the leaker. Haberman explains in the book why the person blamed for the leak, Fernando Cutz, could not have been The Post’s source,” wrote Darcy. “But Trump didn’t seem to care.”

Cutz was a senior adviser to McMaster and Deputy National Security Advisor Maj. Gen. Ricky Waddell. He was also the director of the National Security Council’s South America division and was the acting Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

“You’ve got three hours to find the leaker,” Trump told McMaster, per Haberman, who wrote that “McMaster later returned to Trump to say he would be unable to identify the person responsible in that time frame. ‘The leaker is Fernando Cutz,’ Trump said. ‘I have a very trusted source telling me that.’”

