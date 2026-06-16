‘Insane’: Laura Loomer Rips JD Vance for Going on Megyn Kelly’s Show to Promote New Book

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer went off on Vice President JD Vance joining Megyn Kelly’s show on Tuesday to pitch his new book, following weeks of Kelly criticizing the Trump administration over the war in Iran.

“Bizarre,” wrote Loomer on X, sharing a post from Kelly’s show announcing the Vance interview about his upcoming book “Communion.”

“Why would our Vice President go on Megyn Kelly’s show?” Loomer continued, adding:

Megyn Kelly @megynkelly is constantly bashing President Trump @POTUS and she recently said MAGA is dead and that Trump is “losing his mind”. I find this to be insane. Megyn Kelly has been condemned by Trump and she accused him of being “owned” by Israel… in addition to defending Candace Owens’s vicious attacks on @MrsErikaKirk. Megyn Kelly has entertained the lie that the Trump administration killed Charlie Kirk and she has insinuated Trump is covering up for Jeffrey Epstein. Not a good look. Hopefully @JDVance tells Megyn to pound sand, as she is truly out to destroy President Trump. She is incredibly subversive and anti-Trump. That’s why President Trump disavowed her. This is terrible optics. Just terrible. I cannot believe this is real. Wow. Whoever told our VP this was a good idea is leading him astray. I say this in the most respectful and sincere way. Who thought this was a good idea? Megyn = Grandma Groyper

Loomer has taken it upon herself during Trump’s second term to purge people around Trump she finds disloyal to MAGA and Trump personally. She regularly drops opposition-style research on people close to Trump in an effort to remove them from MAGA’s ranks. Trump has taken Loomer’s advice and made several very high-profile terminations based on her recommendations, including those related to national security officials.

Kelly’s criticism of Trump has reached beyond jabbing him over the war in recent months as well. In late May, Kelly hammered Trump’s moral character.

“Talk about a glass house!” Kelly said while defending Trump critic Joe Kent from a personal attack. “I mean, Trump has cheated on every wife he’s had. I mean, he met Marla Maples while he was still married to the mother of his children, Ivana. It was all over the New York papers.”

“And by the way,” Kelly continued, “Ivana, his first wife, accused him of raping her. She alleged in her first book that he was so angry over the hair transplant he got, that she made him get. It was so painful, that he raped her. And she later retracted that when he ran for president, but that stood on the books for some time. I don’t know whether that’s true or not, but just saying, clearly not a great relationship there. And then he winds up with Melania, and you know, if you think Trump’s been faithful to Melania that’s great. You got bigger issues than I can solve here.”

Bizarre. Why would our Vice President go on Megyn Kelly’s show? Megyn Kelly @megynkelly is constantly bashing President Trump @POTUS and she recently said MAGA is dead and that Trump is “losing his mind”. I find this to be insane. Megyn Kelly has been condemned by Trump and… https://t.co/d0nQ94eg1q — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 16, 2026

__

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!