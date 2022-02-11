Trump Reportedly Asked About Rescinding Scooter Libby’s Pardon for Planning to Attend Liz Cheney Fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump reportedly asked if he could rescind a pardon for Lewis “Scooter” Libby after it was announced he will attend a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in March.

Libby, a former chief-of-staff to former Vice President Dick Cheney, was convicted on counts of perjury and obstruction of justice for his role in the leak of the identity of a CIA officer.

He was sentenced to spend more than two years in prison but never served any time behind bars because then-President George W. Bush commuted the sentence.

NPR reported Bush’s refusal to issue Libby a full pardon created a rift between Bush and Cheney.

Cheney reportedly told Bush, “You are leaving a good man wounded upon the field of battle.”

Trump took up the case of Libby in 2018. The then-president issued him a full pardon, despite having admitted he did not know him.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reported Trump felt a sense of disloyalty Friday after learning Libby intended to attend the event for Liz Cheney.

Cheney has become one of the faces of resistance to Trump within the GOP.

Haberman reported on Twitter:

Trump has been complaining loudly to people that SCOOTER LIBBY, who he pardoned, is attended a fundraiser for Liz Cheney. He has indicated he sees it as somehow disloyal, per people familiar with the discussions. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 12, 2022

Josh Dawsey of the Washington Post shared Haberman’s tweet, and commented that the former president “has asked if he could rescind” the pardon for Libby.

And he has asked if he could rescind the pardon. https://t.co/YAyVRraXfb — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 12, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com