Former Fox Newser Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly pissing off her boyfriend’s father, former President Donald Trump, by accepting a job with a Senate campaign that Trump doesn’t support.

In April, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced that Guilfoyle would be the national chair of his campaign for U.S. Senate. According to Politico Playbook, that move has enraged Trump:

Aides told Playbook that Trump has been openly griping that Guilfoyle joined ERIC GREITENS’ campaign for Senate in Missouri as national campaign chair, and he’s becoming increasingly short with Guilfoyle. “Trump thinks Greitens is problematic, and that Kim is annoying,” said one Trump adviser. “He said, ‘Why the f— is she working for him?’”

Trump is reportedly worried that Guilfoyle’s involvement could be seen as a backdoor endorsement from Trump.

Multiple advisers said Trump has been concerned that attaching Guilfoyle’s name to Greitens will look like an implicit endorsement from him. The first warning it would not came in a Washington Examiner story in April by David Drucker about Guilfoyle’s new gig. It said her affiliation with Greitens would not even mean an endorsement from her boyfriend DONALD TRUMP JR., let alone his father. Since then, there’ve been signs that Guilfoyle is on the outs: She’d been nudging Trump’s team to join the Make America Great Again Action super PAC before finally being added to its roster late last month as national finance chair. NYT’s Maggie Haberman reported this week that both RUDY GIULIANI and his son ANDREW have also been pressuring Trump to support Greitens. Guilfoyle wrote in a text that the notion that she and Trump are at odds is false.

Greitens’ campaign to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt comes after his 2018 resignation from the Missouri governorship in a cloud of accusations of sexual assault and campaign finance violations. Who needs that kind of stink, right?

