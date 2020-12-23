comScore

Trump Warns Iran After Rocket Attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad: ‘If One American Is Killed, I Will Hold Iran Responsible’

By Josh FeldmanDec 23rd, 2020, 5:03 pm
President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Twitter Wednesday, after departing the White House, over a rocket attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq this week.

The embassy said in a statement that there were no injuries on the embassy compound, but civilians may have been injured and areas near the embassy were damaged.

Axios reported Wednesday that the United States is considering closing the embassy, a move that could be “a prelude to retaliation against Iran.”

The president went public on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, saying, “Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN.”

He added, “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

 

