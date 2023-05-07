Former President Donald Trump has been notably quiet in the brouhaha involving Bud Light — with many conservative activists calling for a boycott of the brand over its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. On Sunday, Trump finally weighed in — albeit briefly.

In a post to his Trump Social platform, Trump endorsed a new book which encourages conservatives to “defund leftist woke companies.” And as part of his comment, Trump referenced Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch.

“It’s time to beat the Radical Left at their own game,” Trump wrote. “Money does talk — Anheuser-Busch now understands that.”

According to figures complied by Bump Williams Consulting (via the AP), Bud Light’s U.S. sales were down 21 percent for the week ending on April 22 compared to the same week last year.

Trump has largely kept silent about Bud Light in recent weeks, as conservative influencers and media commentators have raged against the partnership with Mulvaney — who promoted a Bud Light contest on Instagram in early April. Several weeks ago, Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., called for an end to the boycott.

“Anheuser-Busch totally shit the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing,” Trump Jr. said during his Rumble show on April 14. “I’m not, though, for destroying an American and iconic company for something like this.”

Trump Jr. noted that roughly 60 percent of political donations by the company and its employees benefitted Republicans, while the other 40 percent went to Democrats.

“I’m not gonna blame the whole company for the inaction or the stupidity of someone in a marketing campaign that got woke as hell,” Trump Jr. said. “The company itself doesn’t participate in the same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates.”

His father, however, appears to be taking somewhat of a different stance.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com