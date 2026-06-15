‘This Is Not a News Conference’: Chuck Grassley Scolds CNN’s Manu Raju for Questioning Attorney General

CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju irked Sen. Chuck Grassley during a meeting with U.S. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Grassley, who is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, met with Blanche on Monday ahead of the acting AG’s upcoming confirmation hearing. Blanche has been serving in the acting role since early April, when President Donald Trump fired Pam Bondi and tapped him, then the deputy attorney general, for the post. Previously, Blanche served as Trump’s criminal defense lawyer. This month, the president formally nominated him to serve as attorney general.

Reporters were present for a portion of Grassley’s meeting with the nominee. That included Raju, who asked Blanche about California Governor Gavin Newsom’s claim that the Department of Justice is investigating him and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom as political retribution:

RAJU: The Justice Department is investigating Gavin Newsom. Can you explain that? BLANCHE: I’m not– GRASSLEY: This is not a news conference. This is just whatever you– RAJU: The governor’s accusing you of political retribution, and the president. BLANCHE: I will say– GRASSLEY: [looking into the distance] Am I right, Clare? COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR CLARE SLATTERY: All right, guys, that’s enough.

Earlier in the day, CNN’s Paula Reid reported that the governor is not under investigation, but rather people close to him, including the first lady of California.

“In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family friends and former employees,” Newsom said in a statement on Monday. “Not because they found a crime. Because they are simply trying to find one. They are demanding records. They are abusing the grand jury process. Digging through years and years of random documents.

“Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean Tweets. He’s coming after me because I am considering running for President.”

Watch above via CNN.

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