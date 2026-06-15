Ambassador Herschel Walker Posts Jet Ski Video That’s So Weird People Thought It Was SNL Skit

Herschel Walker, President Donald Trump’s ambassador to The Bahamas, posted a video on Monday that had social media users scratching their heads and openly pondering if it was actually a Saturday Night Live skit.

Walker previously challenged Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in 2022, losing a runoff election that December. The former football star had Trump’s endorsement but was plagued by his penchant for getting his name in headlines for all the wrong reasons, including, as an incomplete list, his many inexplicably bizarre comments, troubling allegations that he threatened his ex-wife at gunpoint, other ex-girlfriends who accused him of violent behavior, reports that the staunchly pro-life candidate had encouraged girlfriends to get abortions, the revelations he had multiple “secret” children, vociferous denunciations on social media by his own son Christian Walker, a highly-ridiculed attempt to present a prop police badge as a legitimate law enforcement credential, a bizarre monologue about vampires vs. werewolves, a habit of rambling word salad commentary, and a very awkward Freudian slip on Fox News.

The video posted by the official account for the U.S. embassy in Nassau shared a “SAFETY ALERT” many people would likely not list as a top priority for Americans traveling abroad: jet ski safety.

“Ambassador Herschel Walker has an important message for Americans visiting The Bahamas: Jet ski rentals pose a serious risk of injury, death, and sexual assault,” the caption said. “U.S. gov’t employees are banned from renting them — and you should avoid them too. Watch. Share. Stay safe.”

🚨 SAFETY ALERT: Ambassador Herschel Walker has an important message for Americans visiting The Bahamas: Jet ski rentals pose a serious risk of injury, death, and sexual assault. U.S. gov't employees are banned from renting them — and you should avoid them too. Watch. Share.… pic.twitter.com/zgxSTEjdmh — U.S. Embassy Nassau (@USEmbassyNassau) June 15, 2026

In the video, dramatic music plays as Walker introduces himself and says he has an “important message for Americans visiting or living in The Bahamas” about the “serious dangers associated with renting jet skis and small watercraft, and swimming at beaches where jet skis and small watercraft are being operated in shallow water.”

According to Walker, Americans have died or been hospitalized from injuries caused by jet ski accidents, and “Americans have also been sexually assaulted by jet ski operators who take victims to isolated islands.”

Other dangers stem from jet skis that are in unsafe condition, not maintained properly, and operators who are unlicensed and uninsured, he added.

“That’s why U.S. government employees are banned from renting or riding jet skis,” he said.

Walker said that the U.S. was working with local government authorities in The Bahamas on these issues, but in the meantime, “consider all the risks before you get on a jet ski in The Bahamas.”

“Your safety matters,” Walker concluded. “If you need help, contact the embassy immediately.”

Social media users were quick to pounce on the strangeness of the video, with several comparing it to an SNL skit and others cracking jokes about how a jet ski could commit a sexual assault, due to the awkward phrasing of the video caption. Others expressed their incredulity that Walker, not exactly known for his eloquence or diplomatic experience, was now an actual ambassador representing the United States.

A selection of reactions is below.

SNL skit? — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) June 15, 2026

Everyday we see real things from the government that the writers of Veep couldn’t come up with on an Ayahuasca retreat https://t.co/SMWhms73Ik — Asscela Express 🚅 (@biz_socks) June 15, 2026

How is this real? https://t.co/JK6C6IIJ3n — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) June 15, 2026

There's no way this is real. Someone has hacked this account and posted that. That is my only explanation for this video. Or the Ambassador has decided he just wants to embarrass the President. I'm 50/50 on which one it is. — Wayne Culbreth (@wayne_culbreth) June 15, 2026

SAFETY ALERT from Ambassador Herschel Walker: “A werewolf can kill a vampire, did you know that? I never knew that. So I don’t want to be a vampire anymore, I want to be a werewolf.” https://t.co/ElUhJ4ILv9 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) June 15, 2026

This is a Saturday Night Live sketch falling right in their laps pic.twitter.com/IztbTvrx2Q — Jamal Neff (@JamalNeff) June 15, 2026

Funny how the only example you can find is of an American driving a jet ski like an asshole. pic.twitter.com/QICd8R8TkL — danbianconyc 🇺🇦🇬🇪🇺🇸⚪️🔴⚪️ (@DanBiancoNYC) June 15, 2026

Of course this is from Hershel Walker. Jet ski rentals cause sexual assault. — colleen (@waysandmeans71) June 15, 2026

This raises more questions than it answers, tbh. https://t.co/P4zs5jM6OT — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) June 16, 2026

You can get sex if you rent a jet ski? pic.twitter.com/JicIvYfJXv — DataJuggler (@DataJuggler007) June 15, 2026

What happens when you give ambassadorships to people with brain damage. https://t.co/eCVACqU4Z6 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 16, 2026

Is this the moment when I stop being able to discern what is real and what isn't? https://t.co/jsAU9VoWiW — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) June 16, 2026

Jet ski rentals pose a risk of sexual assault?? How wrong are you using a friggin jetski? — Todd (@MaskedGenius86) June 15, 2026

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