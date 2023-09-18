Trump’s Personal Assistant Told The FBI He Gave Her ‘To-Do Lists’ On Back of Classified Docs, Reveals ABC News In Bombshell Report

Former President Donald Trump’s long-time assistant Molly Michael reportedly turned over to the FBI “to-do lists” former Trump made for her on the back of classified documents.

ABC News cited sources familiar with Michael’s statements in the report, one of whom “told investigators that — more than once — she received requests or taskings from Trump that were written on the back of notecards, and she later recognized those notecards as sensitive White House materials — with visible classification markings — used to brief Trump while he was still in office about phone calls with foreign leaders or other international-related matters.”

The report by Katherine Faulders, Mike Levine, and Alexander Mallin added that the “notecards with classification markings” were missed by the FBI when they searched Mar-a-Lago in August of 2022.

Michael returned to work after the FBI’s search, “found the documents underneath a drawer organizer and helped transfer them to the FBI that same day,” added the report citing sources.

Michael began working for Trump in 2018 and reportedly quit in “the wake of Trump’s alleged refusal to comply with the federal requests and the FBI’s subsequent search of Mar-a-Lago.”

The report adds that Michael had become concerned about Trump’s efforts to retain documents, despite the subpoena to turn them over:

The sources said Michael also told federal investigators that last year she grew increasingly concerned with how Trump handled recurring requests from the National Archives for the return of all government documents being kept in boxes at Mar-a-Lago — and she felt that Trump’s claims about it at the time would be easy to disprove, according to the sources.

ABC previously reported that Michael is likely to be “Trump Employee 2,” who in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment is “described in the indictment as someone who handled many of Trump’s White House-era boxes at Mar-a-Lago and who provided Trump with photos of those boxes that were then included in the indictment,” detailed the report.

ABC’s report noted that neither the FBI nor a spokesperson for Michael replied to a request for comment. A Trump spokesperson raged at the “illegal leaks” from the DOJ and claimed the reporting on Michael’s statements are without “proper context and relevant information.”

“President Trump did nothing wrong, has always insisted on truth and transparency, and acted in a proper manner, according to the law,” added Trump’s statement to ABC.

Read the full report here.

