After months of taking their cues from a president and White House that openly flouted CDC guidelines about Covid-19 — and implicitly demanded Trump’s personal protection detail do the same — outraged Secret Service agents are now bitterly complaining about the public heath risks they’re facing.

According to the Washington Post, increasing numbers of the White House Secret Service detail, as well as those in the field assigned to work Trump’s mostly maskless, non-socially distanced campaign rallies, are taking to private message boards and discussion groups to vent their anger after a coronavirus outbreak has hit Trump’s inner circle.

Secret Service agents expressed their anger and frustration to colleagues and friends Friday, saying that the president’s actions have repeatedly put them at risk. “He’s never cared about us,” one agent told a confidant, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the internal reaction… Agents who work in field offices around the country complained that since late August, they are no longer being tested when they return home from working at a rally for the president. “This administration doesn’t care about the Secret Service,” one current agent relayed in an internal discussion group. “It’s so obvious.”

Protection details assigned to First Daughter Ivanka Trump and fellow White House adviser Jared Kushner were also compelled to accompany her family outside of Washington, D.C. during the height of the shelter-in-place rules in the spring. Their frequent destination, Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J. was under a state lockdown order at the time. Despite the risky travel, agents told the Post that they were rarely tested for the coronavirus and often short on N95 protective masks. And some agents, feeling pressured to blend in with their detailees, began foregoing masks altogether.

After an inquiry from the Post, the Secret Service refused to provide a number of agents that had tested positive for Covid-19, citing security reasons.

“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement. The goal, he said, is to “ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]