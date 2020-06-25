Tucker Carlson unleashed a long rant against those who have torn down statues and rioted in the past few weeks, calling out both President Donald Trump and his Justice Department for not rounding them up as “criminals,” “frog marching” them out in the public, and branding them as “domestic terrorists.”

The Fox News host on Thursday called the ongoing unrest a “national crisis” that is “designed to produce a national result, the destruction of our system of government and the removal of Donald Trump.”

“People expect a president to respond to a moment like this to fix it and they have a right to expect that. The president runs the country,” Carlson said. “If the rioters were Saudi nationals, it would be very clear there was nothing local about what we are watching. He would understand immediately it is terrorism. The president would give a prime time address. Within hours, the feds would be hunting these people down and arresting them. They would be in prison facing life. So the question is, why isn’t the Justice Department responding like this? It’s not clear.”

“Attorney General Bill Barr says he is overseeing 500 separate investigations into rioters. Good for him,” Carlson said. “Presumably one of them is in Washington, took place last Saturday it was on live television. So far, no one has been arrested for it. It would change the course of this country’s future if the Justice Department rounded up the leaders of Antifa tomorrow along with every single person caught on camera torching a building, destroying a monument, defacing a church, and put them all in shackles and then frog march them in front of cameras like ms-13 and call them what they actually are, domestic terrorists. Not protesters, not civil rights activist, not CNN contributors, but domestic terrorists.”

“And that would be their new government-approved title. Once they are charged, it’s official, in fact. They are literally as a factual matter accused terrorists, and that would change minds right away,” Carlson said.

In fact, there is no legal process for the president to designate any organization “domestic terrorism.” In 2017, a Congressional Research Service report noted the “federal government lacks a process for publicly designating domestic terrorist organizations. In other words, there is no official open-source roster of domestic groups that the FBI or other federal agencies target as terrorist organizations.”

Carlson, however, railed against the use of the word “protestor” to describe what he called “criminals.”

“Everyone supports protesters. This is America,” he added. “We believe in protests, but watch what happens when you start calling them what they really are. Most people don’t like terrorists. Terrorists will never be popular even among Democratic voters. So charge them for the crimes they’ve committed and call them what they are. Right now, the opposite is happening. The terrorists are more popular than the President of the United States and not just more popular than Donald Trump personally, but more popular than the system he represents and administers, and it is obvious why. Our system is weak. It refuses to defend itself.”

“Weak institutions die, citizens develop contempt for them, and then they get overthrown,” he continued, before equating the nationwide protests to a rebellion. “The same is true for heads of state. When you refuse to fight for the system you run, you’re done. Spend an hour on Google and see if you can find a single leader in the history of the world who stayed in power after failing to quell a rebellion. You can’t. The saddest part of all of this, is that our system is very much worth saving. it administers justice more fairly than any system in the world. We want to keep that system, we have to use that system, and that means enforcing America’s laws with certainty, enforcing them right now, at the moment of greatest peril. If we don’t do it now, we never will do it.”

