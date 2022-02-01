Tucker Carlson reportedly gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) a $250 donation last fall to her reelection campaign, according to federal election commission filings.

The Hill reported Tuesday that “FEC filing dated Sept. 15 shows a donation for $250 to ‘Greene for Congress’ and lists ‘Tucker Carlson’ as the contributor and ‘Fox News’ as the contributor’s employer.”

Carlson, Fox News’ top-rated host, reportedly made the contribution as part of the purchase of a raffle ticket to buy a rifle that Greene was auctioning off during a campaign fundraiser.

The Hill noted that “a website for the raffle, which lists a Barrett M82A1 sniper rifle as a prize, boasts that the weapon is ‘the same type of gun that TRIGGERS the Fake News Media and Democrats all across the country.’”

The website additionally lists the value of the rifle at $10,000. Carlson’s purchase of the raffle ticket required an FEC filing as any donation above $200 must be reported by a campaign.

Greene is one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters in the U.S. Congress and an advocate for the allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Greene’s rhetoric has landed her in multiple controversies since taking office in January 2021.

The Hill noted that Carlson’s donation is not entirely rare for the cable news industry, noting:

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid donated to Act Blue last February, federal elections records show. Last summer, CNBC reported Fox News owner and media mogul Rupert Murdoch gave $1,500 to Sen. Joe Manchin

