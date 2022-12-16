Twitch Streamer Berates Fan Who Says Their Mom Just Died, Accuses Her of Ruining Livestream: ‘That is a Whole Big Bucket Of Bummer!’

Popular Twitch streamer WeFoundTheBody is going viral after a video of him berating a fan began to circulate the internet.

During a recent livestream, WeFoundTheBody noticed a familiar name pop up in the chat room — a name which he hadn’t seen in a while.

The livestream showed that user MissNerdyCurvy had joined the chat. “Curvy. Where the fuck have you been?” he asked.

The user replied, “well, my mom died,” which immediately set the streamer off.

“Oh, my goodness — We will tell you what, MissNerdyCurvy, you know what we’re not gonna do? We’re not gonna talk about it in my chat because it’s Friday, and that is a whole big bucket of bummer,” he said. “And I’m sorry for your loss, but we’re not doing that in my fucking chat.”

User MissNerdyCurvy attempted to explain that she was simply answering the question that he had asked.

“No, I didn’t ask you to tell me the biggest fucking bummer news in the world. I said, ‘Hey, what’s up? How are you?'” he said.

“You know what? Let me give you a little bit of a lesson, MissNerdyCurvy, when something really, really bad is going on in your life and in a public forum, someone asks you, ‘Hey, what’s up? How are you?’ there are two acceptable responses. ‘Good’ and ‘You know what? I’ll make it through.’ That’s it,” he said rather annoyed.

As the rant continued, he said, “Look, MissNerdyCurvy all I’m trying — I’m just subtly trying to tell you that unloading really heavy news in people’s chats on Twitch is not, like, good etiquette. It’s just, it’s not the place to do it. That’s all I’m trying to tell you.”

Hours later, WeFoundTheBody took to Twitter to apologize.

“In response to NerdyCurvy/my reaction to the news she shared in chat while I was live. My apologies to her,” he said. “That was a c*nty reaction. I shouldn’t have been such a douche. I was just annoyed from the repeated trauma dumping that had been happening that week. My mistake.”

But he wasn’t done yet. Soon, he would post a video message regarding the incident in which he doubled down on his initial reaction.

He insisted that in his chatrooms he doesn’t tolerate heavy news or trauma dumping. WeFoundTheBody elaborated that the user, MissNerdyCurvy, had previously done the same thing in his chatroom before and had been spoken to about what was appropriate to share.

MissNerdyCurvy shared the video via Twitter, which garnered over 3.7 million views.

