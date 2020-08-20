comScore

Twitter Blows Up After News of Bannon’s Arrest: ‘It’s All One Big Con. The Whole Thing’

By Leia IdlibyAug 20th, 2020, 11:01 am

Joel Saget/Getty Images

The internet is blowing up at the news that former White House chief strategist and ex-Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon is being charged with fraud — many pointing to the fact that he’s now joining the long list of President Donald Trump’s advisors who have been indicted or arrested.

Bannon was specifically charged by New York prosecutors for his role in an online fundraising scheme, which claimed to collect private donations to build the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Bannon and three others have been arrested and indicted for “defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors,” and the charges allege that they secretly embezzled money from the campaign to transfer it to Brian Kolfage for their own personal uses.

The news is going viral on Twitter with politicians, journalists, and pundits all commenting on Bannon, along with every other member of the Trump administration who has been arrested or convicted:

