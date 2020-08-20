The internet is blowing up at the news that former White House chief strategist and ex-Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon is being charged with fraud — many pointing to the fact that he’s now joining the long list of President Donald Trump’s advisors who have been indicted or arrested.

Bannon was specifically charged by New York prosecutors for his role in an online fundraising scheme, which claimed to collect private donations to build the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Bannon and three others have been arrested and indicted for “defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors,” and the charges allege that they secretly embezzled money from the campaign to transfer it to Brian Kolfage for their own personal uses.

The news is going viral on Twitter with politicians, journalists, and pundits all commenting on Bannon, along with every other member of the Trump administration who has been arrested or convicted:

It’s all one big con. The whole thing. A money making scheme for the guy in charge and his hangers on. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 20, 2020

Hey, Steve Bannon…is it fun yet? pic.twitter.com/Xj7B9sdvnR — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 20, 2020

Steve Bannon now joins the long list of Trump advisers who have been indicted or arrested. Paul Manafort

Michael Flynn

Michael Cohen

Roger Stone

Steve Bannon

Rick Gates

George Papadopoulos

Lev Parnas

Igor Fruman The most corrupt president in history!https://t.co/XYutfXkWYA — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 20, 2020

They think their voters/supporters are dumb and they’re free to exploit them. Rightwing pundits and members of Congress are either exploited by Trump or exploiting the same people (albeit without the rap sheet). — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 20, 2020

Jail overcrowding will be one legacy of the Crooked Trumps — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 20, 2020

Look what happens: @realDonaldTrump sends an encouraging signal to QAnon…and Bannon is arrested AND Trump loses a major court fight over his tax returns. Can’t you sheep see what’sgoing on? — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 20, 2020

Drain the swamp https://t.co/kygVXVQU3r — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 20, 2020

Barr fired the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. He refused to go quietly and forced Barr to allow his deputy to take over instead of a Trump puppet. A few weeks latter, she indicts Steve Bannon. This presidential administration is a criminal enterprise. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 20, 2020

Steve Bannon in custody for fraud. Another feather in the cap of the most Criminally Corrupt President in our Nation’s history. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 20, 2020

Steve Bannon is absent from his mind numbing podcast War Room Pandemic. It’s just fellow grifter Raheem Kassam muttering gibberish about China. Really not much in the way of comment from the many, many far-right extremists he’s enabled so far. — Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) August 20, 2020

ABC’s @alex_mallin notes: Steve Bannon’s indictment makes him the 6th person associated with the top echelons of President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to face federal charges-a list that includes Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen. — Karen Travers (@karentravers) August 20, 2020

Rick Gates: Convicted.

Paul Manafort: Convicted.

George Papadopoulos: Convicted.

Mike Flynn: Convicted.

Michael Cohen: Convicted.

Roger Stone: Convicted.

Steve Bannon: Arrested.

Donald Trump: Impeached. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 20, 2020

Feel like we got a bit of insight into the Geoffrey Berman situation! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 20, 2020

NEED TO SEE BANNON IN THE BRACELETS, THE PERP WALK, ALL OF IT. — Touré (@Toure) August 20, 2020

President Trump’s former National Security Advisor, former campaign chairman, former personal attorney, former chief WH strategist, longtime confidant, first and second congressional endorsers have all been indicted, convicted, or pleaded guilty to federal crimes. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) August 20, 2020

