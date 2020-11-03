comScore

IT'S ELECTION DAY. HERE'S HOW THE NETWORKS ARE COVERING IT.

Twitter Rises as One to Smite Keith Olbermann for Calling Trump a ‘Whiny Little Kunta Kinte’ in Now-Deleted Tweet

By Tommy ChristopherNov 3rd, 2020, 12:14 pm

Sportscaster and political commentator Keith Olbermann incurred fierce backlash when he referred to President Donald Trump as a “whiny little Kunta Kinte,” referencing the name of the famous character from Roots.

On Tuesday morning, Olbermann posted a clip of Trump bashing Fox News during his lengthy Fox & Friends interview, and captioned the segment “Yes @realDonaldTrump has always been, will always be, and on the day of his bid for re-election, still is: a whiny little Kunta Kinte”.

The tweet sparked immediate backlash, and made Olbermann a top national trending topic. Journalists, media figures, and other blue-checks piled on, and the theory that Olbermann was using a man who was abducted into slavery, tortured, and mutilated as a euphemism for the c-word shockingly did not help.

After about three hours, Olbermann finally deleted the tweet, and posted a new one with an apology that included calling the name “Kunta Kinte” a “sound-alike” for the c- word, which it is not.

That explanation got what has to be the most authoritative response in the history of Twitter:

Olbermann also produces commentary for his YouTube channel.

