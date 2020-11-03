Twitter Rises as One to Smite Keith Olbermann for Calling Trump a ‘Whiny Little Kunta Kinte’ in Now-Deleted Tweet

Sportscaster and political commentator Keith Olbermann incurred fierce backlash when he referred to President Donald Trump as a “whiny little Kunta Kinte,” referencing the name of the famous character from Roots.

On Tuesday morning, Olbermann posted a clip of Trump bashing Fox News during his lengthy Fox & Friends interview, and captioned the segment “Yes @realDonaldTrump has always been, will always be, and on the day of his bid for re-election, still is: a whiny little Kunta Kinte”.

The tweet sparked immediate backlash, and made Olbermann a top national trending topic. Journalists, media figures, and other blue-checks piled on, and the theory that Olbermann was using a man who was abducted into slavery, tortured, and mutilated as a euphemism for the c-word shockingly did not help.

if olbermann was tryna call tromp a c-nt, does that mean that that’s how white people think ‘kunta kinte’ is pronounced? — Brokey S. Pumpkins (@brokeymcpoverty) November 3, 2020

You should’ve just said cunt If you meant cunt and not tried to be funny. This shit is racist and inaccurate as fuck. Calling Kunta Kinte whiny?! WHINY?! How fucking dare you. — Kimya Dawson (@mrskimyadawson) November 3, 2020

This is who they are. https://t.co/rx1xFqbn0C — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 3, 2020

This tweet is disgusting and makes no sense. pic.twitter.com/dY7GuBrSlv — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) November 3, 2020

Trying to be too clever by an inverse proportion, Keith. — Will Greenwald no Densetsu (@AggroWill) November 3, 2020

A white man called another white man a Kunta Kinte? pic.twitter.com/lzAo1egRG4 — Shay Stewart Bouley (@blackgirlinmain) November 3, 2020

Kunta Kinte & Liberia log onto to Twitter… pic.twitter.com/xZNkjY5SAw — Jeffrey Vote Out This Gameshow Clown Wright (@jfreewright) November 3, 2020

This is what “a whiny Kunta Kinte” looked like as depicted in Alex Haley’s “Roots” the sheer unabashed cruelty of White supremacy. Trump is the modern advancement of that aim, not the object of it as Keith Olbermann recklessly tweeted: pic.twitter.com/8QRu6LLJP0 — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 3, 2020

When Kunta Kinte was suffering the human rights atrocity of being hung, tied, & whipped in w/ audience in order to change his African name to an English in “Toby” he screamed & howled with every lash he took at the inevitable defeat he would suffer so this was the SICK comparison https://t.co/78e7aXv64B — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 3, 2020

Ahhh…we knew our daily dose of racism would come earlier this morning smh. The clown shows are going to be in full swing all day 🤡 #ElectionDay https://t.co/Iy0sQiO4aB — theGrio.com (@theGrio) November 3, 2020

I am so stupid that it took me eighteen full minutes to grasp the appalling “joke” he was trying to make. OTOH, at least I am demonstrably not the stupidest person on Twitter today. https://t.co/CPzI4W48Ub — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 3, 2020

Kunta Kinte, huh? Vote how you want. They are on BOTH sides. https://t.co/zJ55eKbrbZ — Marland Lowe (@MarlandLowe) November 3, 2020

This…ain’t it, Keith. — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 3, 2020

don’t — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 3, 2020

It’s true that there are plenty of descriptive words to use for him that have nothing to do with the female anatomy — Tara Dublin #IVoted #BidenHarris2020 #WearAMask 😷 (@taradublinrocks) November 3, 2020

Going to go out on a limb and say something extremely controversial: Kunta Kinte had some extremely legitimate concerns https://t.co/rGT6utCwiZ — Novembitch Li’l 🌳 listen to @onbeliefpod (@karengeier) November 3, 2020

i don’t understand this tweet but it’s racist https://t.co/eNZ2wmXye7 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 3, 2020

We’re gonna see a lot of bad tweets today huh https://t.co/FdDQcKHQ8x — Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) November 3, 2020

After about three hours, Olbermann finally deleted the tweet, and posted a new one with an apology that included calling the name “Kunta Kinte” a “sound-alike” for the c- word, which it is not.

Just logged back in: I apologize for my previous subtweet of this. I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without writing/saying c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c*** Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part https://t.co/hIIrt1Ke17 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020

That explanation got what has to be the most authoritative response in the history of Twitter:

Dear @KeithOlbermann, #Kunta is pronounced with a long “u” as in unity, not a short “u” as in cup. Try again! Love,

Kunta — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 3, 2020

Olbermann also produces commentary for his YouTube channel.

