They couldn’t have teed it up any better for him to attack his predecessor. But it was to no avail. The president was locked in on his target.

Tuesday morning on Fox & Friends, President Donald Trump went after Fox News despite host Brian Kilmeade asking a wholly unrelated question regarding former President Barack Obama’s criticism of Trump rallies for being Covid-19 spreaders. In response, Trump went after the crowd size at former Vice President Joe Biden’s events — then pivoted to take a shot at Fox News, claiming that the network airs Biden more than any other outlet.

“Fox puts him on more than anybody else,” Trump said. “Which is sort of shocking to me, because Fox has changed a lot. Somebody said, ‘What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago?’ And I say, ‘Fox.’ It’s much different.”

Kilmeade tried to interject, but yielded as Trump landed another dig.

“You still have great people, you’re three of them,” Trump said — referring to the Fox & Friends hosts. “But it’s a much different place.”

Finally, Kilmeade jumped in.

“Unlike other networks, we’re trying to show both sides,” Kilmeade said.

“We can’t criticize another network,” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt added.

“We report, they decide,” Co-Host Steve Doocy said — invoking the famed Fox News credo of yesteryear.

Kilmeade again tried to steer the conversation away from Fox by following up on his original query about Obama.

“When President Obama speaks, does he get under your skin?” Kilmeade asked.

But once again, Trump did not take the bait. He had more Fox bashing to do.

“In the old days, [Fox] wouldn’t put on sleepy Joe Biden every time he had opened his mouth,” Trump said. “They had other networks for that, frankly. It’s a much different operation, I’m just telling you. It’s much different.

“You have great people. When you have Sean [Hannity], and you have Laura [Ingraham], and you have yourselves, and you have some incredible people. Tucker [Carlson has] been great. I think you really have incredible people, but it’s much different.”

The president added, un-ironically, “I’m not complaining, I’m just telling people.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

