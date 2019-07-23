comScore

Twitter Welcomes Boris Johnson as New UK Prime Minister With Ironically Detached Humor

By Colby HallJul 23rd, 2019, 8:54 am


Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has a new government position as of Tuesday afternoon, and that is Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The blonde and mop-topped former London Mayor has been a strong proponent of Brexit, and as a proud conservative, his election seems to follow a global pattern of electing those promoting a strong nationalist agenda to government leadership.

To celebrate Johnson’s new position of global leadership, blue checked Twitter came up with jokes. Not necessarily mean jokes, but ironically detached jokes. Ok, some were a little mean. Here are a few for your reading pleasure:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: