

Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has a new government position as of Tuesday afternoon, and that is Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The blonde and mop-topped former London Mayor has been a strong proponent of Brexit, and as a proud conservative, his election seems to follow a global pattern of electing those promoting a strong nationalist agenda to government leadership.

To celebrate Johnson’s new position of global leadership, blue checked Twitter came up with jokes. Not necessarily mean jokes, but ironically detached jokes. Ok, some were a little mean. Here are a few for your reading pleasure:

Boris is in. Everything is going to be fine now. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) July 23, 2019

Boris Johnson looks like a British comedian you’ve never heard of, but then suddenly has eight Netflix specials and roles in every Dreamworks film pic.twitter.com/0CieLvDM0a — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 23, 2019

Boris Johnson in his first hours as Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/FqdmTKS0Uj — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 22, 2019

Boris Johnson looks like the child Draco Malfoy’s parents don’t talk about pic.twitter.com/c1Gw3nPsck — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 23, 2019

Still my fave Boris Johnson meme. pic.twitter.com/fdbyTSYOcS — Gwen Lister (@GwenLister1) July 23, 2019

Boris Johnson showing what the lads call a proper Brexit tacklepic.twitter.com/IvieCR1PXM — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) July 23, 2019

How the F is Boris Johnson the new Prime Minister of Britain?! Didn’t the British learn anything from the disaster that is Trump? pic.twitter.com/fGkKQuAVbN — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 23, 2019

Early footage of new British PM Boris Johnson interacting with the European Union… pic.twitter.com/cx1Quoie6N — Steve Patterson (@patterballs) July 23, 2019

Congratulations to Boris Johnson for officially becoming an unelected bureaucrat #NotMyPM — Konstantinos Lianos (@LianosKostas) July 23, 2019

Tomorrow, when he gets the nuclear codes, Boris Johnson should deliver Brexit by mercy-annihilating the United Kingdom and all of its associated territories. — Shane Croucher (@shanecroucher) July 23, 2019

I’m here for the Boris Johnson sports gifs. https://t.co/guCNAb92cx — Nsikan Akpan (@MoNscience) July 23, 2019

Of course Boris Johnson became the next Prime Minister – the dude has the force and has been just biding his time. #NextPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/EV3g58DxHT — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 23, 2019

