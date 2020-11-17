comScore

WATCH LIVE: Facebook's Zuckerberg, Twitter's Dorsey Testify Before Senate

Twitter’s New ‘Fleets’ Feature Goes Over Exactly Like You’d Expect for Something Named After an Enema

By Tommy ChristopherNov 17th, 2020, 1:53 pm

Twitter introduced a new feature called “Fleets,” which are tweets that disappear after 24 hours. If the horrified/angry/confused reactions are any indication, it seems many Twitter users would rather they disappear now.

Twitter announced the new feature in a tweet (naturally) that read “That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today,” and which featured a video with peppy-to-obnoxious theme music:

Politicians, media figures, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users had some thoughts, not many of them positive. Some mocked the feature’s homonymous relationship with a popular brand of enema, others noticed additional unwelcome changes to the application, while still other users took the occasion to lobby for an “edit” button. And there were jokes.

Look on the bright side: at least they didn’t greenlight the two-character limit.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: