You may remember that prior to President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally Saturday, news came out that six campaign staffers tested positive for coronavirus.

Now it appears that two more staffers tested positive after the rally.

The campaign told NBC News, “After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus. These staff members attended the rally but were wearing masks during the entire event.”

NBC News’ Monica Alba additionally reported that these two staffers were tested after the rally and that the number of Trump staffers testing positive may increase.

MORE: These additional staffers were only tested *after* the Tulsa rally as a precaution for flying home. Confirmed cases from Trump advance staff on the ground is now at least 8 people. This number, which includes USSS personnel, is expected to rise, sources tell me & @carolelee — Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 22, 2020

The Trump campaign said that after seeing the positive tests they “immediately activated established quarantine and contact tracing protocols.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]