Two Capitol Police Officers Suspended for Actions During Riot, Congressman Says

By Josh FeldmanJan 11th, 2021, 6:25 pm

Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended over their actions during the riots last week, according to Congressman Tim Ryan.

Ryan spoke to reporters on Monday and, per CNN, said, “There were two people suspended. One was the selfie officer and another was an officer who had put a MAGA hat on and started directing some people around. It was the interim chief who determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension.”

In the wake of the riots after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, video of one officer taking that selfie went viral with one individual went viral.

Ryan also said one individual was arrested and “10 to 15” officers are currently under investigation.

UPDATE: Ryan has now said he misspoke about an individual being arrested.

