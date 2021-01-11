Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended over their actions during the riots last week, according to Congressman Tim Ryan.

Ryan spoke to reporters on Monday and, per CNN, said, “There were two people suspended. One was the selfie officer and another was an officer who had put a MAGA hat on and started directing some people around. It was the interim chief who determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension.”

In the wake of the riots after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, video of one officer taking that selfie went viral with one individual went viral.

UNREAL: @CapitolPolice officer appears to take a SELFIE with pro-Trump demonstrator as the group pushes its way into the Capitol, beginning an insurrection and occupation in which a woman was later shot and killed. pic.twitter.com/7mpyomOu0F — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) January 6, 2021

Ryan also said one individual was arrested and “10 to 15” officers are currently under investigation.

UPDATE: Ryan has now said he misspoke about an individual being arrested.

Congressman Tim Ryan’s office said he misspoke about an individual being arrested for their alleged involvement in the riot on January 6th. His office confirmed at least two Capitol Police officers have been suspended for their alleged behavior that day. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 12, 2021

