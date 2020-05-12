UFC President Dana White said he was “satan” to people for expressing support for President Donald Trump and putting on an event during the coronavirus pandemic, he told Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto Tuesday afternoon.

“Listen, I was doing this event on Saturday. I was satan last week if you know what I mean,” White said. “Believe me, I think the President has done a great job, the CDC has done a great job, and I think that all of our local governors have done a good job. This [pandemic] could have been so much worse than it was.”

White has long been friends with Trump going back over 20 years, he told Cavuto. In March, White told TMZ he “doesn’t give a sh*t” if UFC loses fans because of his friendship with Trump. And at a February rally in Colorado, White called Trump a “winner” and a “tough cookie.”

“The guy has been amazing friend to me. He is an incredible human being,” White said on Fox Business. “He called me Saturday night and said, ‘Congratulations. I knew you were the guy. I knew you were do it.’ He has been a really good friend.”

“The president put together a call with all heads of sports,” White continued. “I thought the call was really well-done. We did two of them. We got the doctors on the phone. So there was a lot of great questions asked. A lot of great input from you know, all the top minds in sports. And I thought it was very productive.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]