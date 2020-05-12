Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) got White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci to debunk President Donald Trump’s blame on former President Barack Obama for the lack of a coronavirus vaccine, Tuesday, during a virtual Senate hearing.

“My impression is that, with regards to vaccines, where I’m critical of what we have done at testing, at vaccines we’ve done a pretty darn good job of moving ahead pretty aggressively,” said Romney. “And yet the president said the other day that President Obama is responsible for our lack of a vaccine.”

“Dr. Fauci, is President Obama, or by extension President Trump, did they do something that made the likelihood of creating a vaccine less likely?” he questioned. “Are either President Trump or President Obama responsible for the fact that we don’t have a vaccine now, or in delaying it in some way?”

Fauci responded, “No, senator. Not at all. Certainly President Obama nor President Trump are responsible for our not having a vaccine.”

“We moved, as you said — because I described it in my opening statement — rather rapidly,” he continued, adding, “No one has ever gone from knowing what the virus was to a phase one trial as fast as we’ve done.”

Watch above via Fox News.

