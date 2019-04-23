United CEO on the United Flying Experience: By the Time You Sit Down You’re ‘Pissed at the World’

ABC News senior transportation correspondent David Kerley spoke with United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz to basically talk about why the flying experience has gone from “fun” to… well, let’s be generous and say “unpleasant.”

Kerley actually did ask two of the most important question on any passenger’s mind: “Seats keep on getting smaller, has that stopped? Have we reached the smallest we’re going to get?” and “How come your wifi doesn’t always work?”

On the former, Munoz admitted that “certainly that we can’t do that anymore” regarding seat sizes.

As far as the wifi goes, he said it’s “complicated technology” and added, “We will fix that, and, frankly, we would stop a lot of our growth if we could just stop and find the right provider and get that done. That’s how important Wi-Fi is to us and to our customers.”

Kerley also noted how flying has become a “chore” for many and Munoz acknowledged that the experience is so stressful that “by the time you sit on one of our aircraft, you’re just pissed at the world.”

And it doesn’t matter, he added, “what coffee or cookie or smile I give you.”

