Ilhan Omar’s Tweet Mocking Christians Singing on Plane Draws Criticism — And Some Defenders

By Jackson RichmanApr 18th, 2022, 11:21 am
 
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was both slammed and defended for a tweet mocking a prayer session on a plane.

A video showing a group of Christians singing songs on an airplane went viral over the weekend, racking up 32 million views. The video included the caption “Worshipping Jesus 30,000 Feet In The Air!” It is unclear when the video was taken, but it was posted on Saturday by an account called “Fifty Shades of Whey.”

Omar, who is Muslim, shared the video on Saturday with the comment: “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”

A series of conservatives on Twitter slammed Omar for the tweet.

Meanwhile, some on Twitter came to her defense — including a journalist that Omar retweeted, who said she made a “very valid point.”

