Ilhan Omar’s Tweet Mocking Christians Singing on Plane Draws Criticism — And Some Defenders

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was both slammed and defended for a tweet mocking a prayer session on a plane.

A video showing a group of Christians singing songs on an airplane went viral over the weekend, racking up 32 million views. The video included the caption “Worshipping Jesus 30,000 Feet In The Air!” It is unclear when the video was taken, but it was posted on Saturday by an account called “Fifty Shades of Whey.”

Omar, who is Muslim, shared the video on Saturday with the comment: “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”

I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end? pic.twitter.com/5696Erwsl5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 17, 2022

A series of conservatives on Twitter slammed Omar for the tweet.

Imagine having a chance to show a bit of interfaith grace, particularly during a time of year when all three monotheistic religions are celebrating their own occasions, and instead going for a cheap, mean, divisive, clout-chasing dunk. Wokeness is always an excuse to be toxic. https://t.co/SZ8GfQ5zhj — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 18, 2022

You can’t whine about public practice of your religion and then demand respect for the public practice of your religion. As a religious Jew, this country is better with MORE of this, not less. https://t.co/zHuCECnxee — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 18, 2022

Their grift is brilliant. See…if people go along with it they raise money saying they converted people to JESUS. If they get told to sit down and shut up they raise money because they are being oppressed! It’s all about the money train. https://t.co/An1EJLSXVu — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 18, 2022

As usual, Omar’s ignorance is staggering, and divisive. 1. This was a chartered flight, not a commercial one. They can do anything want on a chartered flight, within the law.

2. I have traveled with Muslim friends that pray, audibly on flights. Nobody bothered them. https://t.co/PTqMooxty2 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 18, 2022

Leftist politician sneers at Christians…. https://t.co/zrMG3coWVb — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, some on Twitter came to her defense — including a journalist that Omar retweeted, who said she made a “very valid point.”

Ilhan Omar: Makes very valid point. Right-wingers who hate Ilhan Omar: “You are ‘attacking Christianity’ because I am stupid or dishonest or just pandering to my bigoted base” https://t.co/20hGfLAwXE — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) April 18, 2022

You don’t want to know. https://t.co/kGslqLd52l — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) April 18, 2022

I’m not a fan, but I agree with her here. https://t.co/WKIewKChpE — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) April 17, 2022

Look, if you wanna sing about your love of your chosen Messiah, that’s cool, but do not do it where the people who don’t want to hear it can not leave. This guy is just completely in the wrong. https://t.co/dbidpcjI9i — RSquared (@ItsBEASOCK) April 17, 2022

.@IlhanMN is right and the only people angry about her statement are the professed Christians building a hateful theocracy here in America: one that vilifies and demonizes anything but white expressions of the most Conservative Christianity. Her words trigger and expose them. https://t.co/7bZiCGs2cC — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 18, 2022

She’s right lol. If you said even “Our Father” in Arabic they’d probably arrest you. Double standards and ignorance https://t.co/LCLzDizAxm — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) April 18, 2022

To those who have an issue with @IlhanMN tweet: These deranged, cultish kids are shoving their religion in the face of others who have no choice whether accept or decline their message or religion. So if you’re OK with that then why not Muslims doing the same thing? https://t.co/G58yZaklq8 — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) April 18, 2022

This is an extremely valid point, so of course the right is losing its mind over it https://t.co/loYCy4KFyt — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 18, 2022

