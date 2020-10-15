A user on far-right message board TheDonald.win, was reportedly promoting several unreliable New York Post articles on Hunter Biden days before they were even published, according to the progressive watchdog group Media Matters for America.

The Post claimed that they obtained emails from an abandoned computer that prove Hunter connected a Ukrainian businessman and fellow board member at gas company Burisma with his father and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The emails were allegedly found on the hard drive of a computer that was left at a Delaware repair shop in 2019. The store owner then gave a copy of the hard drive to Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer — deeming any information on it relatively sketchy.

Despite the fact that the story broke on Oct. 14, an account on TheDonald.win named “Freedom_USA_88,” which presumably references the “white supremacist numerical code for ‘Heil Hitler,’” was repeatedly posting threads that said a story about Biden was dropping on that day.

The user told fellow TheDonald.win users that a “huge story about Biden will break that will end his campaign,” encouraging people to tell undecided voters “to wait to vote until after Wednesday.” The user also claimed to know the parties involved in the Post’s story and that he was “authorized to drop a hint” about it.

