Uvalde Mayor Calls Out Texas DPS Over School Shooting Investigation: ‘I Think It’s a Cover Up’

“I think it’s a cover up.”

That’s what the Uvalde Mayor said of the Texas DPS for their investigation into their and other actions surrounding the school shooting last month and strongly suggested a high-level cover up.

Don McLaughlin sat for an interview with CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz and did not mince words over his lack of confidence in the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) — in particular, their leader, DPS Director/Colonel Steven McGraw.

Prokupecz seemed started by the Mayor’s candor, replying “On … they’re covering up?”

“McGraw is covering up,” McLaughlin clarified and when pressed for whom, he added “maybe his agencies or maybe he told the story he told, that, you know, it’s hard, you know — what do they say, it’s always hard when you tell a lie, that you have to keep telling a lie. I’m not saying he’s lying, maybe he was misled with the information he got.”

The CNN reporter correctly pointed out that the DPS leader’s story hadn’t changed since the infamous Friday press conference following the shooting, nor during his senate hearing testimony in which, in Prokupecz’s words, “he was even more emphatic about [Uvalde School Police] Chief [Pete] Arredondo being the man who was responsible for everything here, blaming everything on him.”

“Well, again, you know, every agency in that hallway is going to have to share the blame and, like I said, again, I will go back to when have you ever seen a federal or state law enforcement officer take their cues from local law enforcement,” McLaughlin continued

After Prokupecz noted how DPS is a “big agency” in the state of Texas that reports directly to Governor Greg Abbott, he asked the Uvalde Mayor if he thinks McGraw should resign over the handling of the investigation into the school shooting.

“I think that he’s going to have to be held accountable when this is all said and done, too. We all are. I mean, like I said — I mean, your story can’t change from something this horrific three times — four times in three days, and that’s what he’s done,” the mayor said. “Let’s be candid, I mean, when I got to that scene there were 30 to 40 DPS officers already on scene, and in the various videos you see from outside you see DPS officers running around with flak jackets on and ballistic helmets on, that’s video that’s been shown from the outside.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com