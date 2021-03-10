MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has a problem on his hands: the venue where he plans to hold an “election fraud” rally on Wednesday night wants nothing to do with it.

The public page advertising the event — dubbed “Mike Lindell Election Integrity Faith And Freedom” — claims the gathering will take place at “Queen Creek Botanical Gardens” in Arizona.

But an employee for the company told Mediaite that they aren’t hosting the Lindell event and have repeatedly asked rally organizers to change the location. They have so far been unsuccessful.

Justin Rohner, the founder of Queen Creek Botanical Gardens, wrote in a post on Facebook that the rally is being held at the neighboring location of “Pecan Lake” and not their property. He added that the organizers had agreed to correct the listing.

“As Americans, we respect differing opinions and the rights under the law to host such events and we also want to clarify that the Election Integrity Rally on Wednesday, March 10th is being hosted by our neighbor, Pecan Lake and not the Queen Creek Botanical Gardens,” he wrote. “We have contacted the organizers as well as news media networks to correct the error in the advertisements for the event and they have agreed to do so. We also acknowledge that in this new world of viral messaging how difficult it can be to retract such things.”

On Tuesday, Lindell shared the Eventbrite page with his more than 168,000 followers on Telegram. Others slated to make appearances at the Lindell rally include Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and right-wing personalities Mindy Robinson and Matt Couch.

The Wednesday event is organized by “We the People AZ Alliance,” a group seeking to repeal the 2020 election results in Arizona.

Lindell didn’t respond to requests for comment.

