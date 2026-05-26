Cornyn Says He’ll Back Paxton After Defeat: ‘I’ve Always Supported the Republican Ticket’

Senator John Cornyn (R) said in his concession speech on Tuesday that he would support Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s bid for his Senate seat.

The scandal-ridden Paxton defeated Cornyn in a Republican Senate primary runoff on Tuesday, after snagging President Donald Trump’s unexpected endorsement last week. Though the move triggered widespread backlash from many within his party, the president’s support of Paxton and his attacks on Cornyn played a crucial role in ousting the long-serving senator.

Cornyn has been vocal about his distaste for his opponent and his long history of scandals, lawsuits, and controversies, including an indictment on three felony fraud charges and an impeachment from the Republican controlled Texas House.

“I think it’s time for accountability,” the senator told CNN’s Manu Raju before polls closed. “He’s gotten away with so much for so long and not been held accountable for it. But I think he is an embarrassment, his misbehavior, and he’s completely unrepentant. I mean, it’s one thing for a person to make a mistake and then say, you know, ‘I’m sorry, I’ll do better next time.’ But that’s not Ken Paxton.”

Yet when Cornyn addressed his supporters on Tuesday night, he informed the crowd that he intended to support Paxton in November.

“I’ve spent most of my time in the Senate building the Republican party in Texas and in the U.S. Senate, and I’ve always supported the Republican ticket, and I intend to do so again in this general election,” he said. “I’ve said throughout this race that I trust the voters of Texas, and they’ve made their decision, and I must respect it.”

Paxton’s defeat of Cornyn surprised many. The senator’s twenty years of experience and consistent fundraising chops garnered him many powerful Washington supporters, while some GOP lawmakers expressed fears of Paxton’s ability to take on rising Democratic star Texas state Rep. James Talarico. Yet Paxton’s domination in the primary signaled his broad support within the State and the continued power of the MAGA base.

Both Talarico and Paxton thanked Cornyn on Tuesday night for his years of service, each telling Cornyn voters they were welcome in their campaigns.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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