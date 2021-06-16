Vice President Kamala Harris Hosts Historic Bipartisan Dinner with Women Senators — And She Cooked

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a historic dinner for most of the women in the U.S. Senate — and even cooked one of the dishes on the menu.

Harris is the first woman to hold the office of vice president of the United States, and this week, she invited all 24 of the women currently serving in the Senate for a bipartisan dinner at the Vice President’s Residence at the Naval Observatory.

Not all of them attended, but photographs from the dinner show at least twenty-one of them did. Several of the senators tweeted photos of the dinner, inluding Senators Debbie Stabenow, Deb Fischer, Joni Ernst, and Lisa Murkowski.

What a wonderful bipartisan women Senators dinner at our @VP’s residence! Thank you Kamala! I am so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/l5sVNWO7lU — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) June 16, 2021

Nope, I was there. Wonderful time. pic.twitter.com/dyrNWI0FHc — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) June 16, 2021

Thank you, @VP Harris, for having us over tonight. pic.twitter.com/JvvSFUC25N — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) June 16, 2021

Had a great time with my fellow female senators this evening! Thanks for hosting us, @VP. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/Xdgh3vfgtX — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) June 16, 2021

Continuing our tradition of having a bipartisan, women Senators’ dinner. Thanks to the Vice President for hosting tonight. pic.twitter.com/4qalGRZh9A — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) June 16, 2021

Besides a large helping of history and comity, the menu included three courses:

Summer Garden Tower — Hearts of Palm, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Corn Madeleines – Simple Life Rosé, California 2020 Roasted Mahi-mahi, Ginger-Cilantro Basmati Rice, Grilled Vegetables – Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc, California 2018 Warm Strawberry-Rhubarb Croustades, Vanilla Ice Cream

But according to Stabenow, the VP also showed off her well-known cooking skills by contributing an appetizer: cheese puffs, which, according to Stabenow, were “so good!”

Our Vice President even made the cheese puffs herself!

And they were so good! pic.twitter.com/hK0pgonBTA — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) June 16, 2021

Senator Stabenow is obviously a better legislator than food pornographer. Here’s how the VP’s dish looks with better lighting and color:

As Harris is fond of saying, this may have been the first bipartisan women’s dinner hosted by a woman VP, but it won’t be the last.

