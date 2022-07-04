Attendees caught the terrifying moment gunfire rang out at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on video, which was quickly uploaded to social media.

Local authorities reported Monday afternoon that at least six people were killed during the shooting in the affluent residential area 25 miles north of Chicago.

“STAY OUT OF THE AREA – allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work,” the sheriff’s department said on Twitter as the event was unfolding.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), who represents Highland Park, reacted on Twitter, writing, “Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community. Enough is enough!”

Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough! — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) July 4, 2022

Reuters noted that as of Monday afternoon “the suspect remains at large, WGN reported, citing a law enforcement source.”

“The parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after it began, sending hundreds of people running for safety, the Chicago Sun-Times reported,” according to Reuters, which also noted that some 25 gun shots were heard during the shooting spree.

A CBS 2 television producer reported that as the gun shots rang out panic gripped the crowd, sending hundreds of people running.

“Everyone was running, hiding and screaming,” Elyssa Kaufman reported on CBS 2’s website.

#Breaking #BreakingNews #Urgent #July4th #July4 🚨🚨🚨🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Several people have been shot at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. At least 9 victims and at least 1 dead. Video below of the parade at the time. pic.twitter.com/qARnkI1AQD — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) July 4, 2022

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

