The union formed to represent staffers at Vox Media is staging a walkout and work stoppage today in order to demand a new deal from the company’s management.

Today‘s our last scheduled day of bargaining.@voxmediainc is still apart from us on:

– competitive wage scales

– strong guaranteed raises

– better severance

– subcontracting work We’ve decided we’re not showing up to work today until we resolve these issues. — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) June 6, 2019

No new articles have gone up on Vox Thursday, and a number of staffers have said a similar work stoppage is going on on sister sites like Eater and SB Nation.

With this being the last scheduled day of bargaining, the https://t.co/o0ZvY6sVc6 NBA team won’t be providing any Game 3 coverage today until @vox_union receives a fair contract. This was a hard decision, but securing that contract today is more important than an NBA Finals game — Mike Prada (@MikePradaSBN) June 6, 2019

Bloomberg reports Vox Media Chief Executive Jim Bankoff said he was disappointed that workers walked out while progress was being made in the talks. “While paying people a lot more than market wages sounds great on the surface, it’s not realistic or smart,” he said in an email to staff.

Bloomberg’s Josh Eidelson reported over 300 employees are participating in the one-day walkout.

Breaking: Over 300 Vox Media employees are mounting a one-day walkout today to pressure the company to finish bargaining a contract with them, a union spokesperson tells me. They are not writing or editing stories. (Story on @TheTerminal – should be on web soon.) https://t.co/2c90dYxugd — Josh Eidelson (@josheidelson) June 6, 2019

