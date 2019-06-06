comScore

Vox Media Employees Stage Walkout, Work Stoppage to Demand Contract

By Connor MannionJun 6th, 2019, 1:01 pm

Vox Media Union Stages Walkout for Contract Deal

The union formed to represent staffers at Vox Media is staging a walkout and work stoppage today in order to demand a new deal from the company’s management.

No new articles have gone up on Vox Thursday, and a number of staffers have said a similar work stoppage is going on on sister sites like Eater and SB Nation.

Bloomberg reports Vox Media Chief Executive Jim Bankoff said he was disappointed that workers walked out while progress was being made in the talks. “While paying people a lot more than market wages sounds great on the surface, it’s not realistic or smart,” he said in an email to staff.

Bloomberg’s Josh Eidelson reported over 300 employees are participating in the one-day walkout.

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Your server is running PHP version 5.4.16 but WordPress 5.2.1 requires at least 5.6.20.
You may also like: